LOWVILLE — Village police filed multiple felony charges against two Lewis County residents after an investigation into a “two-month string of burglaries.”
Richard Nellenbach Jr., 31, of Lowville, was charged with eight counts of felony third-degree burglary, two counts of felony second-degree criminal mischief, felony fourth-degree grand larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Sierra Wetmore, 29, of Port Leyden, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree burglary, two counts of felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
According to the police’s news release on the arrests, an undisclosed number of businesses were vandalized and robbed of money over the two-month period. Two of those businesses were hit twice.
Mr. Nellenbach and Ms. Wetmore were both arraigned in Lewis County Court.
Ms. Wetmore was released on her own recognizance, while Mr. Nellenbach was remanded to county jail on cash bail but was being held on a parole violation.
He was also charged on March 30, with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
At that time, the village police released that the charged was related to cases of “criminal mischief and burglary” involving three businesses.
In December 2016, Mr. Nellenbach was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in state prison on felony third-degree burglary convictions after a crime spree in Herkimer, Oneida and Lewis counties in June of that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.