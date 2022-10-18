After 14 years as a state Supreme Court justice, David A. Murad is highlighting his long experience on the bench as he runs for reelection.
Judge Murad, who sits in Oneida County, is running as a Democrat in the Fifth Judicial District, which covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga, Herkimer and Oswego counties.
The judge, who was born and raised in Oneida County, comes from a family of lawyers and judges. His father, John Murad Sr., was a judge for over 30 years in Oneida County.
“His love of the law was infectious,” he said of his father in an interview Monday. “I graduated law school in 1986, and practiced law for 19 years prior to becoming a judge.”
Judge Murad graduated from the New England School of Law, and worked as an attorney primarily in the state Supreme Court and federal Circuit Courts, he said.
He first took the bench in 2005, when he was elected as the Oneida County Surrogate Court judge. While in that office, he was also an acting Family Court judge and an acting Supreme Court judge, appointed to fill vacancies left on those benches.
In 2008, he was appointed as a candidate by the local Democratic party, and elected to his first full term as a state Supreme Court justice for the 5th Judicial District.
Judge Murad said he believes he’s gotten a strong advantage from his experience on the bench, which none of the other seven candidates on the ballot this year possess.
“We have eight candidates running for four seats, and I’m the only candidate that has any experiences as a Supreme Court judge,” he said. “I’ve already presided over 1000s of cases in Supreme Court, and that unmatched experience is invaluable for being able to resolve cases in a fair and timely manner.”
Additionally, Judge Murad is a certified public accountant, which he said gives him an extra edge in addressing any of the many financial cases that come before the state Supreme Court.
He said his experience has allowed him to develop a strong understanding of court proceedings, timelines and how best to move prosecutors, defendants and litigants through the process in thorough, timely fashion.
He also said he encourages parties to achieve settlements outside the courtroom, preventing the expense and delay of a trial.
“I try to mediate the case as I go along, to attempt to get them to settle the case, without having to go through the further expense and delay of having a trial.”
Judge Murad may be a Democrat, nominated by the party and listed under the Democratic line on this year’s ballot, but he said he doesn’t want voters to consider the politics of the parties as they vote in the Supreme Court races.
“Judicial candidates are prohibited from discussing political issues, so the election is all about choosing the most experiences and best qualified people to be our judges,” he said. “My record over the last 14 years as a Supreme Court judge demonstrates that I have the knowledge and experience to handle my cases, and I treat everyone fairly and respectfully, and that I have the judicial temperament necessary to handle my courtroom.”
In the Supreme Court system, judges are not elected to specific seats, but rather the top four vote-getters from across the district are sorted into the seats that require a justice. Judge Murad is almost entirely assured to continue serving out of Oneida County if reelected, and the other candidate who is likely to take that seat if elected is Julie G. Denton, a Republican from Rome.
Early voting opens on Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 8.
