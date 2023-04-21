N.C. man turns himself in after shooting over basketball that rolled into his yard

Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in on Thursday to the Hillsborough County Sheriffâ€™s Office in Tampa, Florida. (Gaston County North Carolina/TNS)

A North Carolina man accused of shooting a 6-year-old neighbor and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard has surrendered to authorities.

Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in on Thursday to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, WSCO reported. His arrest comes days after he allegedly opened fire on a family in his neighborhood, wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents.

