Airports across the state will receive more than $937 million combined in federal funds for significant structural, safety and other upgrades as a landmark multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal makes its way through Congress.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was one of 10 Democrats and Republicans on Thursday to reach a deal and advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to revitalize national railways, highways, roads, bridges, airports and water systems.
New York is slated to receive $11.5 billion of a $110 billion national investment for roads and bridges, $142 million to expand charging ports and infrastructure for electric vehicles and $1.9 billion to repair ailing bridges, according to a statement from Schumer’s office Friday.
Lawmakers reserved $25 billion for airport upgrades across U.S. states, with $937,030,865 slated for New York airports.
“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” Sen. Schumer said in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”
Albany International Airport is slated to get the state’s third-highest award at $28,662,945 after $294,682,575 for John F. Kennedy International and $150,008,970 for La Guardia airports in New York City.
Watertown International airport will receive $5,084,660 after the infrastructure bill becomes law under the legislation’s current formula based on passenger boarding, or enplanement, data.
Airport manager Grant Sussey welcomed the news Friday and is grateful for the funding, he said, but is eager to see the final details about project eligibility.
“It’s not official until the ink dries,” Sussey said with a laugh about the bill’s passage. “This bill could potentially speed up the schedule of required infrastructure needs for the airport.
“We still need to assess the program and review the details.”
The airport’s five-year plan, submitted as part of the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems, has goals to upgrade the 91-acre upstate airport’s runways, air taxiways, lighting and navigation aids.
Watertown International boasts more than 400 million square feet of pavement. The airport’s landside infrastructure also needs to maintain its parking lots and access roads.
“Depending on how the details come out, these funds have the potential to assist with those needs,” Sussey said. “Taking care of the pavement and making sure it’s maintained will maximize the safety and reliability for pilots and aircraft operators and passengers.”
Watertown International travelers have more than tripled since last summer as the state and nation work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airport had a busy June with 4,588 passengers — the airport’s busiest month since American Airlines started services in 2011.
Only 1,060 passengers arrived or departed from Watertown in June 2020, or three months into the pandemic.
“We are seeing a lot of people traveling — people are out and about,” Sussey said. “Customers need to arrive early ... and leave plenty of time to get through the airport and security to get to their flights.”
Watertown’s second-busiest month this decade was in June 2018 at 4,405 passengers.
The federal funding could also be used to upgrade technology and ensure security equipment is in line with the latest safety standards, Sussey said.
“We’d have to look at what the program is, the airside and landside needs and we’ll have to review them,” he added. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Genesee County Airport, Dansville Municipal and Perry-Warsaw Airport in Perry, Wyoming County, are each slated to receive $790,000 as part of the federal funding.
Perry-Warsaw Airport Manager Ken Moses said the airport’s lighting system is highly antiquated, and the money could be used for electrical components and construction.
“It became a safety issue for the pilots that are flying at night,” Moses said Friday. “I can’t tell you how long it’s been there, but it’s been there for over 40 or 50 years. Time marches on and so does the progress of technology.
“In a lot of cases, parts are not available for it anymore,” he added. “If you don’t have good lighting, it’s not a safe operation. We were in the middle of nowhere. It’s woods and farms around here.”
Moses said the lighting system at most small airports works on a radio frequency.
“They’re strobe lights on the ends of the runway and they come on at the same time,” the airport manager said. “...We will go ahead and OK the grant money for the initial design for the lighting system.”
The lighting system replacement will include the runway, taxiways and signage.
“There’s a whole bunch of signage that tells you where you’re going and so forth,” Moses said. “We’re scrapping everything there that’s obsolete and the FAA is putting all new everything in.”
Perry-Warsaw’s current lighting system still operates, but it’s not a guarantee the entire system will work, he added.
“When the wires wear out and short out, it’s almost impossible to repair,” Moses said. “You can do it, but you have to hunt for parts.”
Massena International-Richards Field is expected to receive $1,480,000 under the federal bill.
Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy is excited about the funding and said Friday the infrastructure package is great for Massena.
“In the past,” he said, “the federal government through the FAA has recognized the importance of our airport through various loans and grants, so this is just something extra.
“It won’t be very difficult to find projects to use this money for,” O’Shaughnessy added with a laugh. “This particular infrastructure package allows for projects having to do with the terminal, whereas other projects in the past have just made money available for the airport size.”
Massena International personnel plan to set up a meeting with CNS engineers who maintain the airport to determine how the funds should be prioritized.
“We have an older hanger that needs a lot of work, but there isn’t any lack of ideas on how to spend this money,” he said.
O’Shaughnessy thanked Schumer’s office for the funding boost.
“We’re very happy to get what we got,” he said.
Also included in the massive proposed infrastructure bill is $12 billion to bolster local Amtrak and intercity train service and $9.55 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers for waterway projects nationwide.
Billions are reserved to remove contaminants especially common in the state — such as PFAS — for correcting sewer overflows.
Schumer is also planning to push a budget bill of more than $3.5 trillion to invest in social programs.
Reporters Brian Quinn and Mike Gagliardi contributed to this report. Tribune News Service also contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.