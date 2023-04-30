N.Y. bills would make deed theft a crime

WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

ALBANY — Attorney General Letitia James and state lawmakers want to crack down on deed theft, a crime in which con artists steal homes and real estate — often by deceiving elderly people or residents of minority neighborhoods.

A pair of bills in the Legislature could strengthen protections and remedies for victims by establishing deed theft as a crime and bolstering the attorney general’s ability to prosecute it, their advocates said Thursday.

