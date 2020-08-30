AVON — A Western New York man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a school bus from a Pennsylvania bus company and driving it back to his home in Avon, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Justin M. Preedom, 30, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class C felony, as the value of the bus exceeded $50,000.
Preedom may also face charges in Pennsylvania, where the investigation is continuing.
The investigation began after sheriff’s deputies received a complaint of a “suspicious condition” at about 7:35 a.m. Aug. 24. The complaint reported that a school bus with Pennsylvania license plates was in the area and the caller did not know why it was there, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigating deputies contacted the owner of the bus company in Sarver, Pa., who confirmed that the 66-passenger bus had been stolen and that there was no legitimate reason for it to be in Avon, the sheriff’s office said.
Further investigation revealed that Preedom had been in Pennsylvania and allegedly stole the bus to drive back to his home in Avon.
Sarver, in Butler County, Pa., is about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, and around 275 miles from Avon.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing to work with law enforcement in Pennsylvania where there is a potential for further charges, the Sheriff’s Office said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.