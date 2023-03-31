Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R.-Willsboro, at Fort Drum in August 2018. Rep. Stefanik is defending the former president, who faces a criminal indictment in New York City. Watertown Daily Times

New York Republicans have swiftly condemned the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump on over 30 criminal charges related to business fraud.

A grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon decided to indict the former president — the first in history to face such an event — determining there was enough evidence to bring the case against him to trial. Mr. Trump is facing allegations of authorizing a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and cover-up scheme. The specific charges remain sealed from public view.

zeitgeist
Stefanik and Tenney- Trump suck ups. Self-serving sycophants. Their submissive bending and fawning are revolting.

