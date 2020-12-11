N.Y.’s virus surge deep, but less deadly

New York, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, sits on the brink of breaking its case record from last spring. The impact of this latest surge, though, is almost unrecognizable from those nightmarish early days.
For now, the state is staving off the repercussions of the current spike in cases, with ample hospital capacity and one of the nation’s lowest death rates. Dozens of other states are being overridden with hospitalizations, and seeing deaths climb to new highs.
The contrast is a testament to the lessons New York residents and officials have learned in the last several months. The question facing them now is how long can New York keep the virus at bay, and whether all the excitement over an impending vaccine — and the flouting of COVID-fighting rules — could lead to a relapse.
In a briefing earlier this week with Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recalled the Javits Center field hospital during the worst days of the pandemic. “It looked like a field hospital in an army,” he said. “You just saw an ocean of cots. And I just hope we never have to get to that point.”
New York reported 10,178 new cases Thursday, approaching the state’s mid-April record, according to Cuomo. He said he would announce more details on Friday about his plans to contain the virus in what’s already turning into a harrowing season for the pandemic.
Daily deaths are not spiking as sharply as cases, but that doesn’t necessarily mean New York is in the clear — especially with the Christmas and New Year holidays approaching.
“Our biggest fear is that it will continue to spread at a rapid pace because of gatherings,” said Robert Mayo, chief medical officer for Rochester Regional Health, which serves nine counties in Western New York and the Finger Lakes. The system has seen three times the number of admissions as it did in the spring. “Hospitals only have so many people and so many resources.”
More patients are coming from home settings, getting the illness through community spread, he said.
Testing is one of the clearest explanations for today’s differences. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the city tested half a million people in the week before Thanksgiving, a record. Added testing capacity allows the city to better track the spread. It now has capacity for 120,000 tests a day.
New Yorkers are now encouraged to get tested regularly, unlike during the first wave when a bulk of the tests were reserved for patients with severe cases.
Hospitals also have more space thanks to patients moving through faster. The number of patients hospitalized statewide, though rising, is about a quarter of what it was in April, according to COVID Tracking Project data. At its worst, coronavirus was sending one in every four hospitalized New Yorkers into intensive-care units, and 85% of those patients required intubation.
New York’s daily death rate, scaled for population, is lower than many of its neighbors such as Pennsylvania and Connecticut, which are in the midst of their own spikes.
The geography of the current case spike also has shifted. New York City, though still a major driver of cases by absolute numbers, is far from the top when controlling for population.
New hot spots have bubbled up elsewhere, like Erie County, home to Buffalo, which reported 621 new cases on Tuesday, more than double the spring peak of 277.
nyc shuts down indoor dining
Indoor dining will be banned in New York City again starting next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday, as hospitals across the five boroughs remained overburdened by a troubling new surge in coronavirus infections.
As of Monday, restaurants in the Big Apple will only be allowed to offer outdoor dining and takeout, Cuomo said in a virtual briefing from Albany.
In the rest of the state, indoor dining will be allowed to continue for now, Cuomo said, though serving capacity will be reduced from 50% to 25%.
In response to the new order, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “Eliminating indoor dining in New York City will push restaurants and their employees to a point from which there is no recovery. The governor’s previous restrictions were nearly impossible to endure, and his latest decision threatens to inflict permanent damage to a critical sector of the city’s economy and workforce.
“People have a right to earn a living. These businesses have clearly demonstrated their ability to contain the spread of COVID, comply with capacity limits and implement effective social-distancing protocols. A transmission rate of only 1.43% is evidence of their commendable efforts in this regard,” Barclay said in a news release.
The New York Daily News contributed to this report.
