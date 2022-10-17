A proposition on the back of the ballot this year will decide whether New York state should take on $4.2 billion in debt to fund its largest single investments in environmental projects, green energy developments and climate change resiliency.
On the back of the ballots in this year’s general election, voters will have a simple yes or no option presented to them, asking if they support the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. A vote of yes is a vote to support the bond act, which will allow New York to issue $4.2 billion in bonds to investors and use that funding to pay for a variety of projects, while a vote of no is a vote against creating this debt.
$1.5 billion would be dedicated to climate change mitigation, like funding zero-emissions vehicles for public transportation and schools, $1.1 billion would be used for restoration of shorelines and flood risk reduction, $650 million would be used for land conservation and park development, another $650 million would be spent on water infrastructure, and $300 million would be set aside for future use currently not defined.
Projections indicate the bond act would generate at least $8.7 billion in overall spending on projects, accounting for funding remaining from previous bond acts.
Additionally, 35% of all funding must go to “disadvantaged communities,” that have seen historically low levels of investment from the state.
Much of the act’s money would support pre-existing programs or projects that require more funding to achieve their goals. The Clean Water Infrastructure Act, which established a funding path for financing upgrades to municipal wastewater and tap water systems, will receive a $1 billion boost if the act is passed.
The state park system would see a $200 million boost as well, doubling its capital improvement fund, and the state Department of Conservation will receive an extra $15 million.
Shoreline restoration and coastal rehabilitation projects, similar to those funded by the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative that has already invested millions in the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines, although the REDI Commission is not noted as a specific recipient of additional funding in the bond act.
Mitigation projects, including heat reduction and “green-ification” in cities and green energy collection projects upstate are among the most-funded projects outlined in the bond act.
Advocates of the proposal, mostly environmental advocates, as well as unions and some local government officials, say it will bring tens of thousands of jobs to the state to construct and operate the new infrastructure, and address some of the most damaging aspects of climate change already seen statewide.
The Adirondack Council, a non-profit that advocates for the preservation of the Adirondack Mountains and the Adirondack State Park, strongly supports the legislation, arguing it will be another strong step forward in protecting the park.
“The Adirondack Park faces pressing challenges from climate change to overuse of popular wilderness trails,” the Council wrote in a news release. “Aging clean water infrastructure, increasingly severe and frequent storm events and insufficient infrastructure to protect Adirondack wilderness areas are all important issues that the bond act will help address.”
They also argue that the spending will create a significant number of jobs in the upstate regions that house the park, which they said are still struggling with recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unions also support the bond act for those same reasons, arguing it will bring jobs for their members.
The Vote Yes for Clean Water and Jobs Coalition, an organization dedicated to supporting environmental protection projects and addressing climate change, has oriented itself fully to supporting the bond act as well, spending over a million dollars on advertising to support the proposal and ask voters to support it as well.
But the state’s Conservative Party has objected to the proposal. While the party’s state chairman Gerard Kassar said the act’s intended goals and named projects are certainly worthy of consideration, he argued there are far better ways to pay for those projects.
“New Yorkers do not need another $4.2 billion in public debt, together with its resulting debt service, due to actions by the Federal Reserve, to be issued at the highest interest rates New Yorkers have seen in decades,” Kassar said.
He also pointed out that funding from the Biden administration and the recently-passed federal infrastructure legislation will likely be able to be used for environmental projects like those covered by the bond act, without requiring the state to add another $4.2 billion in debt to its $160 billion debt load.
“We fear New York state’s reputation for unchecked spending will result in the possibility of the state legislature spending the entirety of the $4.2 billion on projects that should be paid with existing authorized debt, new federal sources, and pay as you go where possible,” he said.
Proponents and detractors of the bond act both agree on one thing; that voters need to remember to flip their ballots over this year, whether they vote early starting Oct. 29, by absentee ballot or on Election Day, Nov. 8, and bubble in either yes or no on Proposition One.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.