A proposition on the back of the ballot this year will decide whether New York state should take on $4.2 billion in debt to fund its largest single investments in environmental projects, green energy developments and climate change resiliency.

On the back of the ballots in this year’s general election, voters will have a simple yes or no option presented to them, asking if they support the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. A vote of yes is a vote to support the bond act, which will allow New York to issue $4.2 billion in bonds to investors and use that funding to pay for a variety of projects, while a vote of no is a vote against creating this debt.

