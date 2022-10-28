SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently” attacked after an intruder broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning in what a law enforcement source said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Paul Pelosi attacked in Calif. home Nancy Pelosi not at home when husband assailed with hammer; suspect apprehended

In this photo from Dec. 5, 2021, Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 44th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi/Getty Images/TNS

The law enforcement source told The Times that Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer and sustained numerous upper-body blows.

