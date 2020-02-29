A narrow and heavy lake-effect snow band ripped through the north country this week, causing over 30 inches of snow to fall in some areas and less than half that in their neighboring cities.
The heaviest storm of the year ripped through Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence counties on Friday, with accumulations of nearly three feet in some areas.
The cold front that triggered the event came through at around 7 a.m. on Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo received reports of 28.3 inches of snowfall in Watertown, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist. Over four inches of snow fell between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. By Friday evening, totals in Watertown were reaching nearly 34 inches. Four feet fell in the Town of Carthage, when all said and done. In St. Lawrence County, a trained spotter in Star Lake reported 22 inches of snowfall as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Andrea LaRocca, a meteorologist with the weather service in Burlington, Vt. Meanwhile, places like Gouverneur saw 2.4 inches of snow total. A lake-effect snow warning remained in southern St. Lawrence County until 4 p.m. Friday. The band might have lingered until Saturday morning, with additional snow accumulations landing anywhere between five and seven inches.
Around 23 inches fell in Lowville, while the largest snowfall in Oswego County came on its western half, with ranges of six to nine inches. And in parts of the Mannsville and Adams areas saw only nine inches on snowfall, a result of the narrow band that averaged between 10 and 15 miles wide.
A significant driver of the lake-effect snow is the mild winter in northern New York so far, and the lack of shoreline ice on Lake Ontario, combined with the lack of ice upstream. That allowed for the lengthy snow band to reach from Lake Superior to Lake Huron to Lake Ontario. By the time it reached the eastern shoreline, snow was falling at a rate of three inches per hour.
December and January is prime-time for lake-effect snow, with a gradual downturn in February. Rarely do events like this week happen this late in the season, and integral to the late-blooming blizzard is the similarities in temperatures between lake water and the air above it. It was the big storm of the season, for sure, but events like these aren’t uncommon. More years than not the Tug Hill area will receive feet of snow all at once.
By Friday afternoon the snow band had moved north of Watertown and would likely come back later in the day and head through the Tug Hill Plateau. At around 1 p.m., the weather service changed its advisory in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties from a blizzard warning to lake-effect snow warning, coming after winds were no longer gusting consistently at 35 mph. Another six to 11 inches would likely fall by 4 a.m. Saturday.
By Saturday morning, the snow band was losing steam and approaching the northern Finger Lakes.
Jefferson County dispatchers were inundated throughout the event with vehicles running off the road and numerous multiple-vehicle accidents. One dispatcher said Friday afternoon that they didn’t have a total number of MVAs, however she did say “we’ve had many, many vehicles off the road.” There weren’t any serious injuries, she said.
