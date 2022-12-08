$858 billion defense act passes House

Soldiers perform training demonstrations during a Salute To The Nation Ceremony for Mountain Fest at Fort Drum last year. The national defense spending bill that passed the House on Thursday calls for a 4.6% hike in soldier pay. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WASHINGTON — The $858 billion national defense spending bill passed the House on Thursday, authorizing another record year of military and defense spending.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed overwhelmingly, with 350 yeas to 80 nos. The measure outpaces the $813 billion requested earlier by President Joseph R. Biden, but is smaller than the $850 billion originally planned in a June version of the NDAA. It marks a $90 billion increase in military spending over the 2022 NDAA.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.