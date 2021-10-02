WASHINGTON — The next National Defense Authorization Act is on its way to becoming law, after passing in the House of Representatives on Sept. 24.
The NDAA, an annual bill that sets up the funding and priorities for the American military, includes some key updates this year, including a pay raise for troops, attention to child care programs for soldiers stationed across the country and improvements for the military’s Casualty Affairs programs.
The $778 billion bill would raise soldiers’ pay by 2.7%, and includes a number of programs to make child care easier for soldiers with children, including financial assistance to people who operate in-home child care under the military’s childcare pilot programs.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a news release that this year’s NDAA also includes a number of provisions that would support Fort Drum and the north country. Rep. Stefanik is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, which was heavily involved in putting together this year’s bill.
“As the leading voice for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I am proud to give the north country a pivotal voice as I work to advance initiatives to protect and strengthen the Fort Drum community, fully equip our troops, increase our military readiness, and support the families of servicemembers in our district,” she said.
The NDAA calls for the Army to draft a report on the viability of Fort Drum as a site for a future “layered missile defense system.” Rep. Stefanik has pushed hard for years to designate Fort Drum as the preferred site for any future missile defense projects, which it has been repeatedly designated. Pentagon officials, however, have shown little interest in actually developing such a system.
There’s $133 million included to extend the range of a drone stationed at Fort Drum, the MQ-1 Gray Eagle. Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield has served as a station for the unmanned aerial vehicles since 2013.
There’s funding set aside for technology upgrades across the military, vehicle and equipment upgrades as well.
Rep. Stefanik said there are some wins included in the NDAA for the north country broadly. The NDAA authorizes the Pentagon to purchase more bomb suits made by Med-Eng, based in Ogdensburg. Partnerships for defense technology development with schools like Clarkson University are included, and the NDAA calls for the Air Force to purchase another MQ-4C Triton aircraft, with parts made in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
There’s also $50 million to clean up unexploded ordnance on American military posts around the world. While Fort Drum officials have said it’s uncommon to encounter such materials on-post, the possibility of encountering a live explosive does exist around the training grounds.
A few of the congresswoman’s personal focuses made it into this year’s NDAA. The National Security Commission of Artificial Intelligence, created by a bill Rep. Stefanik wrote in 2018 and included in the 2019 NDAA, released a series of recommendations recently on how the U.S. military can better utilize and adapt to AI-driven operations, like additional training for service members and a Digital Service Academy. This year’s NDAA includes $948 million in funding to implement those recommendations.
It also establishes a National Digital Reserve Corps, to allow private-sector tech workers to complete short-term federal cyber, digital and AI projects.
“Our country must never fall behind in providing for a strong national defense, but the Biden Administration’s defense budget fell far short of meeting our national security needs,” Rep. Stefanik said. “That is why I am proud to have advanced an NDAA which puts taxpayer dollars to good use by strengthening our military and providing a well-deserved pay raise to our brave men and women in uniform as they work to keep us safe.
Rep. Stefanik said this year’s NDAA also addresses the Chinese military’s growing power and the fallout from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
It will require that the Pentagon provide regular reports of influence operations conducted by China and Russia, the Chinese nuclear program, and requires the military to make a full accounting of American equipment left in Afghanistan, as well as blocking any military or intelligence community cooperation with the Taliban-led country.
The Senate still needs to pass its own version of the NDAA. The Senate Armed Services Committee released its markup on Sept. 22. Once the Senate passes its version, both bills will be taken to a conference committee where representatives and senators will work out the differences between the two documents. They will then re-approve the updated bill and send it to President Joseph R. Biden for his signature.
