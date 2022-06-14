WATERTOWN — National Grid is reminding customers of ways to reduce energy consumption during the summer months.
National Grid issued a news release on Tuesday about free and low-cost methods of reducing energy consumption when the weather is hot.
Closing window drapes and blinds during the day can block the sun’s light and heat into homes, according to National Grid. Running fans along with air conditioning units creates a windchill effect by distributing and circulating cold air throughout a room. Changing or cleaning the reusable filter in your air conditioner can improve air flow and efficiency.
National Grid also offers a Budget Billing Plan, in which customers pay a monthly amount based on their average energy usage. This spreads the cost out to provide a predictable monthly payment amount, according to National Grid.
“We periodically review accounts and adjust payment amounts to keep customers on track if their usage increases or decreases,” the news release said. “Participation is free of charge and can be discontinued at any time without penalty.”
Before it gets too hot, National Grid has a few tips.
— Have your central air conditioner checked. Just like you have your furnace serviced and cleaned each fall, you should have your central air conditioning system checked. Professionals will perform a comprehensive examination on your outside condenser and inside fan to ensure your system is working at peak efficiency.
— Replace your air conditioner’s air filter. Dirty air filters on central and room air conditioning systems can choke off the flow of air to your home’s ventilation system. Changing your filter as directed by the manufacturer not only permits air to flow freely, it helps your air conditioning run more efficiently.
— Vacuum your air intake vents and keep them clear. Dust builds up on your home’s air returns, and a couple of minutes with a vacuum can keep the air flow moving. Move toys, furniture and other objects away from the intake vent to keep air moving.
— Consider rearranging furniture away from your thermostat or room air conditioner. Lamps and televisions radiate heat, and if they are too close to the thermostat, your air conditioning could run more and longer than necessary to cool a room.
— Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED. Incandescent light bulbs are inefficient to use and emit more heat than LED bulbs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy, and last up to 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting.
— Consider installing a programmable or smart thermostat. Programmable thermostats allow you to run your air conditioning on a schedule. Smart thermostats offer the ability to control your home’s temperature from your mobile device or computer. Preset your schedule, adjust temperatures remotely, and take full control of your cooling. Smart thermostats could lower your energy bills by up to $180 a year.
And when the heat arrives, here’s what National Grid says to do.
— Turn up the temperature on your thermostat. The lower you set your air conditioning temperature, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting costs about 18% more than a 78-degree setting. Don’t compromise your comfort, but use this to test how cold you really need it.
— Run fans with your air conditioning. Oscillating or box fans near your air conditioning vents create an air flow like winter windchills, as cold air is circulated throughout the room.
— Close your window coverings. Ambient sunlight can heat a room, and drawing your curtains and blinds can reduce the sun’s heating of your home and keep your air conditioning from running more than necessary.
— Turn off lights when you’re not using them. Turning lights off when you’re not using them can help save money by reducing your electricity bills, extend the life of your light bulbs, and result in your buying bulbs less often.
— Think twice before starting your oven. Conventional and convection ovens can add unnecessary heat to your home, forcing your air conditioner to run unnecessarily. Keep the heat outside by using a grill or, if that’s not an option, consider using a microwave or slow cooker to do the job.
— Prep your home when you go on vacation. If there’s a road trip or beach vacation on your calendar, take a couple of extra steps such as turning up your thermostat to keep your air conditioning from running while no one is home. Unplug electronics with remote control or “instant on” features and save $4 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.