WATERTOWN — Some could argue there wouldn’t be a 10th Mountain Division if not for the National Ski Patrol, the volunteer first responders on the slope.
If so, there, too, wouldn’t be Face Plant of the Year award given annually to one member of the Watertown Ski Patrol at Dry Hill Ski Area, which is a part of the National Ski Patrol.
“If you’re not falling, then you’re not skiing hard enough,” said Rod Voss, one of 25 patrollers at the hill and a two-time face plant award winner.
The Face Plant of the Year award is presented to one patroller every year at the end of the season. It’s better to have more witnesses of the fall to win it, and a good story factors into consideration. The story, as five patrollers put it recently as they discussed it in their patrol shack on Friday, has to be somewhat true.
“The story doesn’t have to be truthful,” said Mark Maitag, director of the Dry Hill patrol. “It has to be truth-y.”
Mr. Voss’s most recent story, as he puts it, involves fresh snow and a Suicide Run.
“I became airborne, landed on my back and got a slight concussion,” said Mr. Voss, who’s a forester at Fort Drum. “I lost consciousness for a short period of time, but that’s the truth-ish part. It was a good fall.”
The Patroller of the Year award is more serious yet nearly as prestigious. In June it was given to Dave Martel, a retired military veteran and alpine patroller at Dry Hill since 2015. Mr. Martel and other patrollers were in the patrol shack at the hill this week, reflecting on the history and how it all started.
Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole founded the National Ski Patrol in 1938. He wondered why there wasn’t trained emergency personnel on ski hills after he broke his leg on a run in Vermont.
Mr. Dole then wanted the U.S. Army to have ski troops, so he approached George Marshall, the White House Chief of Staff at the time. His proposal led to the formation of the 10th Mountain Division in Colorado, according to the patrollers at Dry Hill and the 1,300-page Outdoor Emergency Care manual they have to study.
Last year, the Watertown Ski Patrol at Dry Hill had zero candidates to fill positions on the volunteer team. This year, they have six.
“It’s not so hard to get the candidates,” Mr. Maitag said. “It’s hard to keep the candidates because of the time commitment.”
Training a candidate takes nearly the whole ski season, from mid-December to mid-March. Each candidate has to complete outdoor emergency care training — similar to EMT training — and then outdoor emergency transportation. The first phase is mainly classwork every Monday for roughly two months, ending with a 100-question multiple choice exam. And then the hands-on training where injury scenarios are practiced and candidates learn to ski with a sled attached to them, is done twice a week for around five hours each session.
If a candidate tests out and becomes a patroller, their job is essentially being a first responder on the hills. Jim McClusky has been on the ski patrol at Dry Hill for 31 years. He joined because he was looking for excitement after coming out of grad school.
“Number one, if you like skiing,” Mr. McClusky said when asked what made him make the commitment. “Number two, if you like helping people.”
There are a few perks. Each patroller and their families get free passes to Dry Hill. They get discounted gear, and they are qualified to patrol at any hill in the country after becoming certified in Watertown.
Patrollers are refreshed on training every year, including on what to do if the lift breaks and an evacuation is required.
“We never never had to do a lift evacuation,” Mr. McClusky said. “We thought it was a waste of time, and then two years ago it happened.”
Indeed. It was a cold, late night when the power went out on the lift at Dry Hill. Around 10 people were on it at the time. Patrollers had to shoot a string over the lift cable and pull a chair up to each cart and then lower the skiers to the ground.
On a given day, there is a hill captain and three patrollers working the hills. On average, they file one injury report per day during the season, a number that has decreased over the years due to the quality of the gear people wear.
Patrollers rarely see accidents occur, but they are close by when pedestrians signal for them to respond. Those can range from dislocated shoulders and wrists to broken bones and tired children.
“Or you have the folks who have spent some time bellying up to the bar,” Mr. Maitag said, “and decide that they are going to do the jump this time because they have the liquid courage, and then they go and do the jump and land on their head and get a concussion.”
Sam Verbeck, a military veteran and physician’s assistant, joined the Watertown patrol two years ago.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Mr. Verbeck said. “I finally had an eight-to-five job, so I could dedicate the time to doing it.”
Being a patroller sometimes requires a tad more creativity than what Mr. Verbeck was accustomed to in the emergency room, he said.
“It had been a while since I had to actually take a cravat and turn that into a sling,” Mr. Verbeck said. “It’s stuff I had to remember, but basically we’re first responders.”
This year, the six candidates include an EMT and physician’s assistant, but it’s not always those in the health field who apply. Candidates come from all walks of life. And recruiting for this season isn’t closed necessarily, though new candidates might have to wait until next season to begin training. “I remember years where we had to people who weren’t medical professionals but they just wanted to patrol,” Mr. McClusky said. “They started and they were the worst skiers in the world, but they worked hard and by the end of the year they skied 100 times better.”
