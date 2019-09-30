Like it or not, winter weather is around the corner.
Even though last Monday was the first day of autumn, anybody who’s lived in Northern and Western New York knows snow can start before winter. Maybe not as bad as the infamous “October Surprise” of 2006 or the notorious 2014 “Snowvember” but it’s definitely common.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has released its winter summary for the 2018-2019 season.
How did things stack up?
Last year’s winter season was “manageable” according to the NWS. The weather that occurred was basically typical for the region.
Highlights — or low points, depending on a person’s perspective — included a frigid cold Thanksgiving day, along with two blizzards.
“The 13 lake effect snow events this season was three more than normal,” the report states. “There were four lake effect snow events each in the January and February months. There were two blizzard events this winter.
“The first blizzard event occurred across Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties, as well as across Jefferson and Lewis Counties on Jan. 30,” it continues. “The second event occurred Feb. 24 and 25 across counties east of Lake Ontario.”
Snowfall for the winter of 2018-2019 was well above normal for the Buffalo and Watertown regions, but slightly below-normal for Rochester and its surrounding area.
“With 118.7 inches of snow, Buffalo had its 12th snowiest winter on record and was 24 inches above the normal of 94.7 inches,” according to the report. “With 96.8 inches of snow, Rochester was slightly below the 99.5 inch normal for the season. The 118.7 inches of snow for the winter of 2018-2019 at the Buffalo Airport ranks as the second snowiest winter in the last decade and fourth snowiest winter since the winter of 2000-2001.”
The highest reported snowfall in Northern New York was 247.9 inches in Redfield on Tug Hill. In Western New York it was 227 inches in Springville, about 15 miles west of Wyoming County.
Three records were set also set over the course of a few days in Buffalo. They included a low of -3 degrees Farenheit on Jan. 30, followed by record highs of 59 and 60 degrees on Feb. 4 and Feb. 2 respectively.
The season lasted from November to April, with at least trace amounts in the latter.
