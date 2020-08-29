The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a beach hazard statement for Jefferson and Oswego counties, which will remain in effect through most of Saturday.
According to the weather service, strong currents are creating dangerous swimming conditions at beaches in Jefferson and Oswego counties. The weather service cautions people to stay out of the water from Saturday afternoon through late into the night.
The hazard statement also includes beaches in Monroe, Wayne and Cayuga counties.
