WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives late Thursday narrowly voted to approve next year’s National Defense Authorization Act, now with some divisive amendments attached that would bar transgender health services, deny travel compensation for abortion care and limit diversity training among military personnel.
Those amendments, all introduced by the more conservative members of the Republican party, made what is normally a broadly bipartisan bill, frequently called a “must-pass bill,” into a partisan battleground that saw few Democratic votes of support.
It still has the support of the north country’s congressional representatives.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, played down the culture war-focused amendments, although she voted in support of many of them, like the provision to eliminate the Pentagon office of diversity, equity and inclusion.
She also voted in support of the amendment to bar the Department of Defense from reimbursing soldiers for expenses related to traveling out of state to have an abortion, a key way DOD was ensuring reproductive health care for soldiers in states that have banned or strictly limited the procedure.
Stefanik focused more on the investments the $886.3 billion NDAA will make in military readiness, like a 5.2% increase to soldier pay, investments in Fort Drum and a potential missile defense site on post.
“The United States must never fall behind in providing for a strong national defense,” Stefanik said. “The provisions in this NDAA invest in emerging technologies, secure supply chains of critical components for our military platforms, and ensure military readiness to meet our national security needs. This is critical to promoting peace through strength to deter the rapidly evolving military threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.”
Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, voted in support of the bill, which included 20 of her own amendments focused on national security and combating foreign intervention. She also lauded its inclusion of social legislation limiting diversity, equity and inclusion, and limiting DOD engagement with drag performers, a popular right-wing talking point.
“This year’s NDAA takes significant steps in modernizing our armed forces, bolstering our military readiness and enhancing our defense capabilities,” she said in a release Friday morning. “Importantly, this bill reigns in the Biden administration’s ‘woke’ policies that are actively harming military readiness, such as Green New Deal mandates, unnecessary diversity, equity and inclusion officers and wasting taxpayer dollars on sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments. This bill also bands funding for drag shows or drag queen story hour, and implements important oversight measures over our aid to Ukraine.”
Tenney voted to support the amendment barring DOD from compensating soldiers for traveling out of state for abortion care.
The NDAA would see a special inspector established to oversee U.S. aid to Ukraine, a measure that many conservatives have called for as a condition of supporting further aid to the country as it works to repel a Russian invasion.
Amendments that would outright ban military aid to Ukraine, or ban the sale of certain weapons the country has been asking for, introduced by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. and Matthew L. Gaetz II, R-Fl., failed with fewer than 30 votes.
The NDAA passed the House 219-210. Only four Democrats crossed the aisle to support the bill, and four Republicans voted against it, passing the first copy of the NDAA by one of the thinnest margins in decades.
The Senate, still controlled by Democrats, is unlikely to pass its own version with similar amendments included. Both chambers must unite their NDAA bills into one version before final passage, a task that could prove tricky if conservative Republicans in the House continue to demand the inclusion of their amendments in the final package.
