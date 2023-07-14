WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives late Thursday narrowly voted to approve next year’s National Defense Authorization Act, now with some divisive amendments attached that would bar transgender health services, deny travel compensation for abortion care and limit diversity training among military personnel.

Those amendments, all introduced by the more conservative members of the Republican party, made what is normally a broadly bipartisan bill, frequently called a “must-pass bill,” into a partisan battleground that saw few Democratic votes of support.

