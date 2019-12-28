WATERTOWN — Neighbors of a woman who was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing the street in a wheelchair near Public Square Friday are grieving the loss of someone described as warm and friendly, and they said their hearts are breaking for the truck driver.
At around 3:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Washington Street outside the downtown YMCA. Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported the woman to Samaritan Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said the woman’s next of kin was notified, however the department is deciding to wait until perhaps Monday to release her name to the public.
On Saturday, neighbors identified the woman as Maryann Denardo, Watertown.
Ms. Denardo lived in the Bugbee Apartment Building on Washington Street. She was part of a community of neighbors who described her as warm, kind-hearted, always smiling, nice to everyone and, at times, straight forward.
Jayne Weaver had been Ms. Denardo’s neighbor for around eight years. They were friends, Ms. Weaver said, remembering the times they would sit on the benches outside the apartment buildings and talk.
“We had a dinner the day after Christmas here, and she was there,” Ms. Weaver said. “She was always friendly. She always had a nice, good word. She was never mean to anybody.”
Ms. Weaver said she saw Ms. Denardo helping deliver cookies to people she knew — and to strangers — on Christmas Eve.
“This has been rough for everybody,” Ms. Weaver said. “It’s just sad. So sad.”
Cliff Briggs lived on the same floor as Ms. Denardo.
“She was a sweetheart,” Mr. Briggs said. “She was just so kind-hearted.”
June Wight also lived in the building, considering Ms. Denardo a friendly neighbor. “We were all very sad,” Ms. Wight said. “A lot of people will tell you the same thing. We’ve been nervous many times watching her cross the street and hoping she got to the other side safely.” Ms. Wight’s daughter, Janice Erickson, was at the apartment building Saturday. She immediately called her mom when she heard about the crash.
“They’re a close-knit group of people who look out for each other and when something like that happens, it’s tragic and you miss them,” Ms. Erickson said. “It’s a blow to their little community.”
The group of neighbors all said they felt sympathy and no ill-will toward the driver whose truck hit Ms. Denardo.
“My heart breaks for him,” Ms. Erickson said. “This poor man. Accidents happen. It could happen to any of us. That’s the thing. How many times are you like ‘oh my gosh where did they come from’ when you’re driving? He’s so much higher, too. He’s probably used to seeing someone our height.”
Ms. Weaver echoed that sentiment.
“He has to live with that for the rest of his life,” she said.
And Ms. Wight, too, said the public shouldn’t rush to judgment.
“We don’t know really what happened,” Ms. Wight said. “So we shouldn’t condemn him.”
That’s when Ms. Wight looked at Ms. Weaver, who’s also in a wheelchair, and said, “We’re all worried about you, so please cross the street properly.”
“I do,” Ms. Weaver responded.
