WATERTOWN - Motorists who use busy Arsenal Street should be getting an early Christmas gift.
State Department of Transportation Region 7 Public Information Officer Michael R. Flick expects that work on the $8.3 million Arsenal Street bridge replacement should be finished any day and, if not this week, then before Christmas.
“We’re buttoning up some things, but we plan to open it up before Christmas,” he said.
For months, motorists have been driving on a four-lane temporary bridge, which will start to be taken down after the holidays, according to Mr. Flick.
The project is coming in within budget, Mr. Flick said.
Striping of the road remains one of the last items to be completed.
Construction crews from the general contractor, Economy Paving Co., Cortland, will be involved in limited activity during the week between Christmas and New Years Day. They’ll return in the spring for some minor punch list items.
When the project was announced in 2016, City Council members expressed concerns that traffic congestion would worsen during the work.
City officials haven’t heard of any complaints about the new traffic pattern created by the temporary bridge.
DOT officials determined the project was needed because the Arsenal Street bridge was “deficient” in several areas, including the surface and bridge deck, joints, bearings, paint, pedestals, sidewalks and piers.
The bridge carries 22,375 vehicles a day. It also carries Arsenal Street over Sand and Exchange streets.
The federal government is paying 80 percent of the project’s cost, with the remaining amount coming from the state. Once completed, the bridge is expected to last 75 years.
