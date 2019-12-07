CROGHAN — Christmas celebrations abound in every village, city and town, but some events, like the annual Christmas in Croghan festival Friday, manage to capture the charm and spirit of the season on a different level.
“It’s like being in a Hallmark movie,” said Tammy Zehr after her niece, Korlyn Tucker, 6, said the lights displayed by businesses and homes were her favorite part of the night.
The two-hour evening event kicked off with carols next to the newest village Christmas tree planted by Zehr Landscaping on the now vacant lot next to Northern Credit Union. Dozens of people counted down to the tree’s dramatic illumination with hundreds of little white lights and a massive star on top.
With Santa and Mrs. Claus receiving hundreds of visitors at the Fire Hall, there was a constant line of at least 50 people waiting to board the next run of the horse-drawn covered carriage, a moving light display unto itself as it wove through the village streets.
Many businesses showed their holiday spirit with strings of lights bedazzling store fronts, staying open late for browsers, shoppers and those seeking refuge from the cold, offering cookies, hot chocolate, and, at the All Things Beautiful Bed & Breakfast, George Street, even a hot bowl of chili.
Good Ol’ Wishy’s hosted live music and the Croghan Free Library kicked off its holiday silent auction while Carthage Savings and Loan had an ornament-making station and the International Maple Museum Centre had a steady stream of holiday shoppers at their craft fair.
A special Christmas open house was offered at the historic Basselin mansion by owners Tom and Lena Horne.
Mrs. Horne hand-crafted a large papier-mâché Santa and snow-covered, elf driven train engine that welcomed visitors to the side door after passing under the “carriage port” dripping with lights.
The scene set in the main living room around the fireplace could have been a page out of a magazine with evergreen boughs, a large Christmas tree filled with lights and tinsel, a collection of wooden nutcrackers and drummer boys in front of the fireplace and velvet-bedecked Santas in every nook and cranny under the magnificent Basselin ceiling details.
Roaming through the rooms open for the event, visitors discovered creative nooks like the butler’s pantry filled with a ceramic Christmas village and large aquarium sporting a mystical arctic Christmas scene under light blue fairy lights. Many told their hosts they had always wondered what it looked like inside the mansion.
Last year’s official village Christmas tree on Pearl Street, along with many houses on every street, were fully lit and part of the evening’s movie-like magic.
An unofficial historian for the village, Julie Lyndaker Robinson added the first tree lighting ceremony to last year’s Christmas in Croghan, which taken place for the past two decades. She also asked Northern Federal to host the village tree going forward starting with this year’s event, marking the beginning of a new era.
On her popular Facebook page, Croghan Village History, Mrs. Robinson acknowledged the moment.
“Great turnout for Christmas in Croghan last night! Thanks for being a part of what will be our kids’ kids’ kids history!”
