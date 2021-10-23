ALBANY — New cases of COVID-19 continue to decline slowly in New York.
The state on Saturday reported another 3,594 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases per day has dropped slightly in October to 4,276, down 7% from Oct. 1 and down 10.9% since Sept. 1.
Hospitalizations are also falling slightly. A total of 2,066 people are hospitalized currently due to COVID, down 5.1% from Oct 1 and 10.9% from Sept. 1.
Another 460 people are in intensive care units, down 7.8% from Sept. 1 and 12.4% from Oct. 1.
After reaching some of their lowest levels ever in June, cases and hospitalizations began spiking as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she won’t be comfortable saying the virus is under control for many more months and has repeatedly warned New Yorkers to be cautious during the upcoming holiday season.
New York reported another 25 COVID deaths Saturday, bringing the pandemic total to 57,617.
Statewide, 1.8% of COVID tests came back positive Thursday, according to state data. The seven-day average of the statewide positive test rate was 2.2% yesterday, down from 2.33% earlier in the week.
Cases and hospitalizations appear to be dropping in Onondaga County as well.
Hochul and other officials have continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated. Over 73% of all New Yorkers have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 65.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.