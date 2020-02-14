LOWVILLE — Almost a year after Lewis County formed a special committee to discuss options for renovating or replacing county buildings, that committee met for the first time Feb. 6 with a new approach to the task.
“This year, we want a more targeted approach,” County Manager Ryan Piche said to the group. “We need to agree on what success will look like as of 2021.”
As the presenter and facilitator, Mr. Piche led the 28-member committee through an overview of a 2017 study of the county’s facilities consisting of the four buildings that house the majority of the county’s departments as well as a brainstorming session about the group’s vision of success.
According to the information provided by Mr. Piche to the group, the cost of accepting and acting on all study recommendations for the buildings would be a total of $22 million after adjustments for today’s values.
With the guidance, “It’s not if we need to make some investments, it’s which investments and when,” the committee members began considering the study recommendations including:
— $11.5 million to replace the 27,000-square-foot Department of Social Services building on Outer Stowe Street following a design made in 2011. The existing building is a pre-engineered structure erected in 1987, now in need of a new boiler, HVAC system and electrical system;
— $8.6 million to both renovate the main highway garage on East Road, built in 1909, and to construct a new building on the Highway Department campus to replace various workshops and the cold storage building;
— $1.54 million for a new impound yard and a number of renovations at the public safety building, built in 1991, also on Outer Stowe Street;
— $327,000 to maintain and upgrade the old courthouse building, built in 1855 and rebuilt in 1949 after a fire;
— $40,000 to upgrade the transfer station on State Route 26, which was built at the end of 1989, beginning of 1990;
Those recommendations, however, are not the only options for the committee to consider as the process continues.
The group discussed a number of factors they said must be considered, from the working conditions for county employees to the value the spaces add for county residents and the impact of location choice on the county seat, among others.
More efficient space organization, department consolidation and related departments being located near to each other are all moves that could better use existing space, Mr. Piche said, and having enough space to house departments currently in rented offices, Elections, Motor Vehicles and Weights and Measures, could save the county $89,000 annually on rent.
Last year, legislators discussed a number of options for a new county building: pre-manufactured or brick-and-mortar; the Outer Stowe Street location or downtown; and whether to use the 2011 design or to commission a new design based on current county needs.
An embattled September board of legislators meeting in which legislators were divided between voting to build a new building or to gather more information before making such a commitment caused the topic to be tabled for the rest of the year.
The committee consists of all 10 legislators; county administration; key department heads; Industrial Development Agency representatives; and community members.
The Capital Investments committee will next meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Lewis County JCC Education Center, 7395 East Road.
