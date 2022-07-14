WATERTOWN — A motorcycle club that’s only a month old made an impression Wednesday evening after club members voluntarily cleaned up trash that had been sitting outside a house in the city for months.
The Muleskinners RC Watertown club, which was founded last month and is made up of members mostly native to the area, was formed as a way to give back to the community after it started with a bunch of guys who liked riding together, said the club president, Brett Goodman.
“That’s great and everything but there has to be a better purpose,” Mr. Goodman said. “We decided to get together and organize it as a group to make a difference.”
And it appears they accomplished that this week. On Wednesday, City Councilmember Cliff G. Onley shared a photo to his social media page of the house at 1018 Huntington St., which showed trash piled along the sidewalk and in the front yard. The councilmember’s post began circulating and the bike club caught wind of it.
“There was an opportunity to help the community and we took it,” Mr. Goodman said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., club members went over to the house and began removing the debris, which had been piling up there since February, said next-door neighbor Donna Swanson.
“I couldn’t have a garage sale with all that mess there,” she said.
She watched the group voluntarily clean the entire mess, and her brother donated $100 to the organization, which is totally nonprofit but will accept donations, Mr. Goodman said.
“For them to come and clean that up was just wonderful,” Ms. Swanson said. “I thank them very much.”
Mr. Goodman said the club is in the early stages of planning events throughout the city.
“It’s not just us throwing money at things,” Mr. Goodman said. “If we can mobilize and get out on the street, that to me is very important.”
There are organizations that will provide free blue refuse stickers, which allow residents to participate on an “as needed, pay as you go” basis for trash pickup. The Community Action Planning Council, as part of its food pantry program, offers free trash stickers to those who qualify and pick the option.
The property where the trash was piled is owned by William M. Bonner of Rockledge, Fla., according to city records. He purchased the property in 2018 from US Bank Trust, paying $17,000.
