SARANAC LAKE — Something sweet is cooking on Main Street. Jamdots Baking Co., a locally owned bakery, will be firing up its ovens in a new Saranac Lake storefront in January.
Jamdots co-owner Gemma Fielder met her fiance and fellow chef Nick Rich while attending the New England Culinary Institute. They found that they complemented each other both personally and in the kitchen — Fielder is a pastry chef, and Rich is a chef with more of a savory focus. Together, Fielder said, they bring both savory and sweet elements to Jamdots.
“I think it works well to have both sides of it,” Fielder said, “so it’s not too much sweet, or too savory.”
At the North Country Community College craft fair on Sunday, Jamdots was set up at a table dressed with sweets for the holiday season. There were cookies decorated as pie slices and gourds, homemade marshmallows, sweet bread loaves and a basket overflowing with hot chocolate bombs — thin chocolate spheres filled with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows. Place the bomb in a mug and pour hot milk over it, Rich told a shopper, and you have hot chocolate.
While the Jamdots store on Main Street will have plenty of sweets, Fielder said, they’ll also offer soups, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches to grab and go.
“A little bit of everything,” Fielder said.
She hopes locals will appreciate the time she and Rich put into making their food, as well as the quality of the ingredients they use. Fielder and Rich grow many of the fruits used in their homemade jams, and they source the rest of their ingredients locally as much as they can. They also plan to carry other local companies’ products at their Main Street store, like goat’s milk soap from the Owl’s Head-based Cook Farm or miso from the Red Oak Food Co. in Jay.
“I want to get as many, like, tiny, micro, local businesses also involved,” Fielder said. “Because we love their stuff, we want other people to love it too. Everyone helps each other.”
Fielder said she started baking in high school for a fundraiser — she wanted to participate in exchange programs, and selling sweets helped her foot the bill for airline tickets. She ended up having a good time doing it.
“It worked out pretty well,” Fielder said.
Jamdots has been tabling at local markets for the last year, and Fielder said it was time to take the leap and move the Jamdots operation out of her kitchen and into a storefront. Fielder, originally from Vermont, moved to Saranac Lake with Rich — a Tupper Lake native — in 2020.
Fielder and Rich hope to open the Jamdots storefront at 69 Main St. before the Lake Placid FISU Winter World University Games in January and the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival in February — before “that crazy time,” Fielder said. She hasn’t set her hours yet, but she hopes to be open for breakfast and lunch.
