QUEENS — A ribbon-cutting this week celebrated the opening of the brand-new, state-of-the-art Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall at LaGuardia Airport. Crews were able to accelerate construction to complete hall months ahead of schedule because air travel ridership is down 95 percent.
New York and New Jersey airports saw a 97 percent decrease earlier this spring, and ridership is now down 95 percent, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton said.
The hall completion is the biggest milestone to date in the airport’s ongoing $8 billion transformation project, which includes the demolition and replacement of every terminal and concourse of the Queens airport except for the historically landmarked Marine Air Terminal.
“LaGuardia Airport is going to be the first new airport in the United States of America in 25 years,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. “You’d fly into our airports here in the United States, which were built in the ’50s or the ’60s, and it was just so apparent how other nations were outpacing us. Who is going to change that? New York. And that’s what LaGuardia Airport is all about.”
The spacious, 850,000-square-foot, four-story Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall features local concessions, large, modern restrooms and a New York-inspired shopping district. The new Terminal B will open to the public Saturday and serve American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Air Canada.
“From the worst airport in the country to the best,” Cotton said during Wednesday’s briefing. “From the laughingstock on ‘Saturday Night Live’ skits to a world-class airport worthy of New York.”
New York must take advantage of reduced traffic and decreased ridership on public transportation to focus on large-scale development projects, Gov. Cuomo said, as the state continues a gradual four-phase reopening across its 10 regions. The governor has suggested significant infrastructure-improvement projects, such as renovating the crumbling cross-Hudson tunnels, expanding the 2nd Avenue Subway system or constructing a LaGuardia Airport airtrain to create thousands of jobs and energize the sluggish state and national economy.
Gov. Cuomo called on upstate airports Wednesday to seize the moment and make similar improvements.
“If there’s less activity, we can build more aggressively because there’s less disruption,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Build things you know can help drive economic growth. You have an opportunity.”
