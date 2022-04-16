WATERTOWN — Local homeless people currently have no place they can stay during the coldest of winter nights.
But that could be changing.
A group of local activists, calling themselves Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, is working to establish a homeless center that would be open from October through April.
Wendy O’Donnell, WARM’s co-executive director, stressed that the center would not be a homeless shelter. It would provide a place to rest from the cold, a place Jefferson County doesn’t have.
The center would not be open 24/7, but would be a place where homeless people can get something warm to eat at night, shower, do laundry, have somewhere to sleep and then get some breakfast in the morning.
“It’s a warming center,” Ms. O’Donnell said, adding that it would not be open during the day, only when it’s most needed. “October to April are the seven coldest months of the year.”
The group hopes to open the center by October, though WARM is still looking for a location. Homeless centers are typically housed in church basements, but WARM could not find a local church that would accommodate the program, said Seth B. Buchman, legal counsel for the group’s board of directors.
The board members are considering two locations, but Ms. O’Donnell declined to identify them until a place is selected.
She’s expecting backlash from opponents who will not want the center to be in their neighborhood.
WARM began working on the center before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only made homelessness worse, she said.
The center is modeled after The Morrow Center in Utica and the Victory Transformation Center in Oswego.
WARM is partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and is working with a number of nonprofit organizations on the program.
The facility would not have beds. Only cots would be available, so it would not legally be a homeless shelter.
People using the center may have mental illnesses, addiction disorders or may not be able to function for other reasons.
“It would be for the neediest,” Mr. Buchman said.
Three staff members or volunteers would be working every night.
Other organizations are planning to open a facility for homeless people in the former Angel’s Inn on Pine Street. That site would provide a temporary place to stay. Three nonprofits are working on constructing permanent housing for the homeless.
“Every one of those program is missing this one piece,” Mr. Buchman said, adding that the center is for those living on the street during the winter.
Last summer, homelessness in the county came to the fore when an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned, leaving residents living in a tent city on the property.
The need for housing grew when the Rainbow Motel in Pamelia and the Relax Inn in the town of Watertown closed because of fires, and the Hotis Motel in Pamelia was condemned, Ms. O’Donnell said.
Mr. Buchman said the center would be less expensive than housing people in motels.
Mr. Buchman, an attorney with Legal Services of Central New York, got involved because of his work representing clients facing evictions.
“Every time I lost a case, it caused someone to be homeless, so the issue is close to my heart,” he said.
The group’s board of directors will be meeting next week to formalize its plans, discuss fundraising and make some other key decisions.
