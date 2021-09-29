WATERTOWN — About 125 employees of New York Air Brake will be losing their jobs over the next several months as part of a realignment strategy for its North American manufacturing operations.
The company announced the layoffs to staff on Wednesday afternoon.
Between 50 and 60 employees will be laid off in January, with the remainder of the jobs coming to an end in March, said a source who was told about the plans for layoffs, according to a news release posted to the company website.
New York Air Brake LLC (NYAB), a global manufacturer of innovative train control systems for the railroad industry, today announced a realignment strategy for its North American manufacturing operations, according to the press release. Employees were told about the layoffs on Wednesday.
The company employs nearly 400 workers at its location on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown.
In order to minimize disruption to customers, the phased transition across North America will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is expected to end by the close of 2022, according to the company.
NYAB will launch production in Acuña, Mexico, and shift capacity and production scope at three U.S.-based NYAB facilities: Salisbury, North Carolina; Nixa, Missouri; and Kansas City, Missouri.
The company will also complete a substantial manufacturing refocus in Watertown to become a machining operation.
“New York Air Brake is a global company operating in an ever-changing global marketplace. Throughout our history, this business has successfully evolved its manufacturing approach to better serve our customers,” said Ulisses Camilo, New York Air Brake President and CEO. “Our strategic direction for manufacturing has long been to capitalize on our locations and core competencies, always aiming to align production closer to the point of final assembly.”
He noted that over 70% of NYAB’s freight OE clients are producing railcars in Mexico, a number that continues to climb.
