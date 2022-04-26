ALBANY — New York’s highest court is set to decide whether the Democrat-led Legislature engaged in gerrymandering when drawing up new congressional districts.
The nine-member Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could disrupt the state’s June primary should the panel choose to toss out new district maps Republicans charge are unconstitutional.
Several judges seemed wary of wading into the controversy or overstepping the court’s authority as they questioned attorneys representing the state’s legislative leaders and Republican litigants.
“I’m again having difficulty with your argument that you’re driving the substantive work of drawing district lines into a judicial forum,” Judge Jenny Rivera said.
A lower appeals court determined last week that the Dem-drawn maps violated the state’s ban on partisan gerrymandering and partially upheld an earlier ruling that would block the state from using the lines in this year’s midterm elections while greenlighting redrawn state Senate and Assembly districts.
Republicans want to see the Legislature redraw more balanced maps or would support a court-appointed master taking over the process.
“The Legislature had no authority to adopt any maps,” argued attorney Misha Tseytlin, representing Republicans.
The Republican-backed lawsuit that has since climbed through the courts initially argued that Democrats illegally gerrymandered the maps to favor themselves, violating a 2014 constitutional provision creating an independent commission meant to take politics out of the process.
The 10-member bipartisan panel wound up deadlocked earlier this year and voted to send a pair of competing maps, one drawn up by Republicans and one by Democrats, to lawmakers.
That allowed the Legislature, in which Democrats have a supermajority, to draw their own maps.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, also a Democrat, signed off on the final product in February, all but guaranteeing that Albany and New York’s congressional delegation would remain blue for the next decade.
The state lost one congressional seat following the 2020 Census and will have 26 representatives in the House starting next year. How the state’s top court rules could have national implications as both Republicans and Democrats seek control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections.
A decision could come as early as this week.
Here’s a quick look at three possible outcomes of the court case:
• Order new district maps, and delay the June primary election.
The Court of Appeals judges rule that state lawmakers violated the constitution by producing partisan district maps.
The judge would order lawmakers or a neutral expert known as a special master to draw new district lines for each of New York’s 26 congressional districts.
The June 28 primary election would be delayed until August to give election officials and candidates time to adjust to the changes.
Under the existing deadline, absentee ballots have to be mailed out by May 14. Early voting would start June 18.
Two other states — Maryland and North Carolina — delayed their primary elections this year because of court challenges to gerrymandered maps, Li said. In North Carolina, a special master ended up drawing the maps. In Maryland, state lawmakers came up with new maps five days after the court order.
• Order new district maps, and keep the date for the June primary election.
The judges could toss out the new district maps and set an aggressive schedule to come up with replacements in time for the June 28 primary election.
The mid-level appeals court judges have already set an April 30 deadline for Democrats in the state Legislature to come up with new maps.
Lawmakers could also leave it up to court-appointed experts to come up with non-partisan district maps by the same date.
Either way, the ballot is due to be set and certified by the state on May 4. The aggressive timeline could be difficult for candidates and election officials.
The candidates would have to quickly pass nominating petitions in new districts, and some may choose to run in different parts of the state where they see an easier path to victory.
Election officials would have to scrap the work they’ve done so far and rush to prepare mail-in ballots by mid-May.
The process could also confuse voters who were beginning to become familiar with the new congressional districts approved in February.
• Keep the new maps for this election, but order new maps for 2024.
Under this scenario, the court would declare the new district maps unconstitutional but rule that it’s too late to change anything for this year’s election.
The June 28 primary and Nov. 8 general election would be held using maps that favor Democrats in 22 of 26 districts. Republicans now hold eight House seats in New York.
The court would order new, fair maps to be put in place in time for the 2024 elections.
That happened in Georgia this year after judges ruled that the state’s new congressional districts violated the federal Voting Rights Act, Li said. The state will hold elections this year using the unconstitutional maps.
Such a ruling in New York would mean that some candidates elected this year would find themselves running to represent different communities in 2024.
Syracuse.com contributed to this report.
