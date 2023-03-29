New York is receiving $100 million in federal funding to build out broadband infrastructure and provide internet to at least 100,000 unconnected homes.

In a joint virtual press call Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that the funding, allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021, is now on the way to fund a grant program that will connect low-income housing to broadband internet at no or low cost to residents.

