New York is receiving $100 million in federal funding to build out broadband infrastructure and provide internet to at least 100,000 unconnected homes.
In a joint virtual press call Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that the funding, allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021, is now on the way to fund a grant program that will connect low-income housing to broadband internet at no or low cost to residents.
At low-income housing developments across the state, including housing authority properties, Section 8 housing and voucher-paid apartments, internet access can be spotty, with some units covered and others not. Some buildings still have access only to dial-up or DSL connections, even in New York City. According to state-collected data, 37% of low-income households don’t have an internet subscription.
This comes as many regions of upstate New York, especially rural areas of the north country, lack consistent access to broadband internet. Coverage maps have been largely inaccurate because of loose definitions for covered addresses, and upstate communities are trying to create more accurate coverage maps.
Under this $100 million grant program, the owners and operating agencies for low-income apartment buildings will be able to apply for funding to bring high-speed broadband internet, via coaxial cable or fiber-optic connection, into their buildings and to each unit in those buildings. Existing infrastructure can also be upgraded to the highest-quality commercially available standard with grant funding. Low-income housing operators in any region of the state can apply for the funding.
The senators and Gov. Hochul lauded the grant program as a major step in ensuring internet access is available for all New Yorkers. Sen. Schumer compared it to the electrification efforts led by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.
“We are following in, I would say, FDR’s footsteps, in connecting everybody to the internet, because that is essential,” Sen. Schumer said.
He lauded the many other steps that have helped low-income New Yorkers connect to the internet, including the federal Affordable Connectivity program that subsidizes the internet bills for low-income households with $30 monthly statement credits, which has more than 1 million New York participants alone.
“This is what government is all about,” Sen. Schumer said. “Giving people the kind of help they need. This is not frivolous spending, as some of the right wing would tell you.”
Sen. Gillibrand agreed with Sen. Schumer, and argued that internet access is an essential part of modern life. She pointed out that children need internet access for school work even if they attend an in-person school, job applicants need the internet to find work, and people seeking governmental assistance need internet access to fill out the proper forms and find contacts.
“Having high speed internet is, I think, this generation’s challenge and responsibility,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “Investing in the internet can create enormous economic opportunity. It has lifelong impacts, especially for kids.”
Gov. Hochul, who has faced some criticism from upstate legislators for supporting policies that have made it harder to expand broadband coverage in rural areas, including charging internet providers to run cables alongside state highways, said she expects this $100 million grant to help bridge longstanding disparities in who has access to services.
“We are addressing social and economic injustices that are holding people back in our state,” she said. “People deserve to have all kinds of service options and increased competition among providers. That’s how we get it.”
The governor said internet access is important for rural farmers, so they can market their products to a wider audience.
Of the grant program, she said she is ready to get to work connecting low-income apartments to broadband internet.
“I’m really excited to be able to spend the money, keep it coming team,” she said to the senators.
