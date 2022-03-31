ALBANY — An upstate Republican judge struck down New York’s recently drawn state and congressional maps, deeming them unconstitutional and handing Republicans a significant win.
Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister told the Democrat-led Legislature to go back to the drawing board and resubmit maps with “sufficient bipartisan support” by April 11.
Should lawmakers fail to do so, the court will “retain a neutral expert at State expense to prepare said maps,” a move that could potentially postpone elections in the Empire State.
McAllister’s ruling came nearly a month after he had declared in court that this year’s federal and state elections should carry on since it’s “highly unlikely” new maps could be drawn up ahead of the June primaries or even the November general election.
“I do not intend at this time to suspend the election process,” he said at the time.
The state’s primary is currently scheduled for June 28.
Legislative leaders vowed to appeal the decision, which would send the case to the Court of Appeals.
“This is one step in the process,” said Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Senate Democrats. “We always knew this case would be decided by the appellate courts. We are appealing this decision and expect this decision will be stayed as the appeal process proceeds.”
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R- Lockport) said the decision amounted to a significant win for Republicans as they hope to win seats this fall.
“Albany Democrats ignored the will of New Yorkers who demanded fair, independent redistricting. Instead, they adopted partisan maps to protect themselves,” he said. “This is a victory for (all) New Yorkers.”
The Republican-backed lawsuit that led to the ruling argued that Democrats gerrymandered the maps to favor themselves, violating a 2014 constitutional provision that created the independent commission meant to take politics out of the process.
The 10-member bipartisan panel wound up deadlocked earlier this year and voted to send a pair of competing maps, one drawn up by Republicans and one by Democrats, to the lawmakers.
That allowed the Legislature, in which Democrats have a supermajority, to draw their own maps.
Gov. Hochul signed off on the final product in February, all but guaranteed Dems would maintain their control of Albany and dominate the congressional delegation for the next decade.
Former Republican congressman John Faso, who has been assisting in coordinating support for the plaintiffs, applauded the decision.
“The decision rendered today by Justice Patrick McAllister is a complete victory for petitioners; more importantly, it is a victory for the People of the State of New York,” he said.
The final maps will have broader implications as Democrats at the national level seek to retain control of Congress in this year’s mid-term elections.
