N.Y. law opens way for flood of sex-abuse suits, no matter how old

Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to members of the media outside state supreme court in New York on March 11, 2020. Peter Foley/Bloomberg

ALBANY — A New York law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on civil sexual-abuse and harassment claims has sparked a flurry of activity just two weeks after taking effect — a warning sign for Wall Street banks and other employers that victims from decades earlier are on the hunt for justice.

Hundreds of alleged victims have sought legal advice in recent days and companies are calling outside attorneys to prepare for potential claims, according to interviews with a dozen lawyers from across the U.S. Lawsuits have already been filed against former President Donald Trump, comedian Bill Cosby and billionaire Leon Black over allegations they assaulted women decades ago, which their lawyers deny.

