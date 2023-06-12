N.Y. lawmakers approve bill to create reparations commission

People march during a Juneteenth reparations rally on Broad Street on June 17, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

 Michael M. Santiago

ALBANY — About four centuries ago, Europeans began to bring African slaves to what is now New York.

Slaves built lower Manhattan’s soaring Trinity Church. They built the wall for which Wall St. is named. They built the city’s prison and its hospital.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.