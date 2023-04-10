The New York State Capitol building in Albany. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — As New York state’s budget talks continue to stall, the legislature on Monday voted to approve a second extender.

The extension, which reauthorizes state spending to April 17, saw a midday vote that seemed to miss the state Comptrollers deadline. Last week, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli sent lawmakers a letter stating that, with the full fiscal year 2024 budget still not agreed to and the first extension expiring Monday, they had until noon to pass the extension to avoid payroll disruptions to over 80,000 state workers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.