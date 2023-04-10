ALBANY — As New York state’s budget talks continue to stall, the legislature on Monday voted to approve a second extender.
The extension, which reauthorizes state spending to April 17, saw a midday vote that seemed to miss the state Comptrollers deadline. Last week, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli sent lawmakers a letter stating that, with the full fiscal year 2024 budget still not agreed to and the first extension expiring Monday, they had until noon to pass the extension to avoid payroll disruptions to over 80,000 state workers.
The bill was voted on in the Senate shortly before noon, but the Assembly vote happened at 12:36 p.m. The Governor signed the bill at 12:56 p.m.
It appears even that late passage was acceptable, and the Comtroller’s office said Tuesday it does not expect a delay in state employee payroll this week.
The extension bill reauthorizes spending back to April 1, covering the spending already approved in the original extension passed April 3.
In this bill, another $481.3 million has been authorized for general state charges, which include benefits for state employees like health insurance, retirement programs and payments for travel for employees in covered by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The second largest expense in the bill is state payroll, authorizing $254.5 million to cover the costs of payroll for state employees.
Legislators in the Senate and Assembly do not get paid until a full budget is passed and signed into law, and this week the 213 members miss their first paycheck. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor still get their paychecks without a full budget.
Counting the previous extender, state spending since April 1 has now reached $1.98 billion.
Legislators are again set to leave the Capitol Monday afternoon, coming to the region for just a day and a single bill while the Speaker of the Assembly, Senate President Pro Tempore and Governor negotiate the budget behind closed doors.
The legislators, all Democrats, have disagreed fundamentally over a proposal from Governor Kathleen C. Hochul to strike a clause from the state’s recently-reformed bail laws that require judges issue the “least restrictive” means of ensuring a defendant return to court following arraignment. Striking that clause, the Governor argues, will give judges more leeway to put violent criminals in jail following arrest, and prevent them from reoffending while awaiting trial.
Progressives and the Legislature’s leaders have pushed back, arguing that the move would further erode the twice-rewritten bail reforms and likely have little impact on violent crime rates in New York.
Additionally, the Governor and Legislature disagree over a plan to build more housing in New York. Gov. Hochul wants to use growth targets and the threat of the state stepping in on local zoning decisions to spur more development statewide, while legislators support incentives for construction instead.
Finally, the Governor wants to see the cap on charter schools for New York City lifted, and to allow for the 85 now-closed charter schools licenses to be reissued to new institutions across the state. That has opposition from the Legislature’s progressives, who want to see more money directed to public schools instead.
The Democratic leaders have said bail reform has been the true sticking point in negotiations, while the Republicans in Albany have continued their criticism of the entire process. The Republicans, without a majority, have had a minimal voice in budget proceedings this year.
“It is April 10th and New York taxpayers still remain hostage to Democrats,” said Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. “The real problem is that both the Senate and Assembly cannot agree on how much they want to tax everyday New Yorkers. It’s evident that cashless bail has been a failure and has become a sticking point in which Democrats can’t come to an agreement on how to address.”
Lawmakers will have to return to Albany again by Monday to vote on another budget bill; either the entire state budget for fiscal year 2024, or another extension. This is now the longest budget-delay in a decade, beating last year’s 9-day delay. That delay was similarly driven by a desire by Gov. Hochul to change state bail laws and remove the “least restrictive” requirements, a fight she lost.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.