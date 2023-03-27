Lotto officials announced Monday that Mega Millions tickets must be purchased a full hour before the drawing ends.
Starting April 4, that means Mega Millions tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays; previously it was 10:45, or 15 minutes before the numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. those nights.
“The new draw close time will allow more time for the New York Lottery to conduct closing procedures for each Mega Millions draw,” a statement said. “The change is strictly operational and will have no effect on those wishing to play Mega Millions.”
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 11 p.m. The estimated jackpot is $322 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.
Mega Millions players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 — or select Easy Pick.
A player wins the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.
Jackpot winners can choose to receive 30 annual payments, each 5% higher than the last, or a lump-sum payment.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.
