N.Y. Lottery to change Mega Millions deadline

JUSTIN SORENSEN n WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES A woman pays for her Mega Millions lottery ticket Friday at The General Store on West Main Street. The current jackpot is $400 million.

 Justin Sorensen

Lotto officials announced Monday that Mega Millions tickets must be purchased a full hour before the drawing ends.

Starting April 4, that means Mega Millions tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays; previously it was 10:45, or 15 minutes before the numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. those nights.

