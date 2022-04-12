NEW YORK — Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin surrendered Tuesday to federal authorities to face campaign finance fraud charges related to his failed New York City comptroller bid.
Benjamin is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Tuesday, the New York Times first reported.
The indictment accuses Benjamin of conspiring to direct state funds to a Harlem real estate investor who in turn steered thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to the then-state senator’s 2021 comptroller campaign.
The arrest comes weeks after the New York Daily News first reported that federal investigators had issued subpoenas seeking information about grants Benjamin doled out as a senator.
Benjamin was still serving in the Senate representing Harlem last year when his campaign for comptroller drew the attention of investigators.
“Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was Kathy Hochul’s right-hand man as she announced the most expensive budget in state history, and now he has been arrested on federal campaign finance charges. Both he and the Governor have issues when it comes to how they conduct themselves with their campaigns and misusing taxpayer resources and quid-pro-quo schemes,” said Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown. “New Yorkers need accountability and it is appalling that these leaders continue to stand up and look the good people of this state in the face, talk about reform and yet do nothing more than perpetuate the same old corruption and dysfunction. For years, Kathy Hochul has surrounded herself with people underserving of leadership roles in our state and we’re not going to take it anymore.”
The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York arrested longtime Benjamin ally Gerald Migdol in November, accusing him of facilitating phony donations intended to boost Benjamin’s campaign war chest so he could receive public matching funds.
Benjamin admitted last week that he did not tell Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul that he was aware his 2021 comptroller campaign had been subpoenaed prior to his appointment to his current post.
Breaking his silence for the first time since the Daily News first reported that federal investigators were probing grants he doled out as a state senator, Benjamin maintained his innocence and said he’s cooperating with authorities.
“I’m fully supportive of their efforts,” Benjamin told the Daily News as he read from a prepared statement during a brief interview in a hallway at the State Capitol. “I have provided all information that they have requested and will continue to do so if they have any further requests.”
Throughout the weekend, Benjamin presided over the Senate, one of the formal duties of his position.
Hochul chose Benjamin as her second-in-command last summer when she replaced disgraced Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned following multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
Benjamin told the Daily News last week that he was aware of the probes prior to his appointment, but failed to tell Hochul.
“I did not speak to the governor directly,” he said. “I believe … my role was to have a very thorough conversation and provide all information requested of me to the state police, which I did.”
Earlier in the week, Hochul said she was not alerted to the investigations by Benjamin.
Hochul, who has said she didn’t know about the subpoena, says she continues to back Benjamin and says he will still be her running mate in the 2022 election.
“I have utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said. “He is my running mate.”
Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, condemned the arrest.
“Governor Kathy Hochul could have selected ANYONE as her running mate. Instead, she stood by and recently reaffirmed her support for a Lieutenant Governor that’s now been indicted on federal bribery charges and soliciting campaign donations in exchange for state grants,” Stec said in a statement. “This is yet another sign of the Governor’s suspect judgment and the culture of corruption surrounding Albany Democrats. New Yorkers deserve better than this endless cycle of indictments, investigations and corruption scandals.”
(3) comments
A reflection on Hocul’s judgment but what would you expect from her? Hmmm, a crooked democrat who would have predicted that?
If he broke the law, he should be held accountable. Period. And yes, I am a Democrat. Sadly, Republicans will use this to smear others, but remember that Republicans pardon and reward their fellow Republicans who break the law.
How many days will pass until someone blames this on former President Donald Trump?!
Let the countdown begin.
