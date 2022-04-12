Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.