NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul rolled out “gun-free zones” across New York on Wednesday in a bid to counteract the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent reversal of a longstanding state firearm restriction — but questions remain on how the anti-firearm areas will be policed.
The zones — which officially take effect Thursday after being approved by the state Legislature earlier this summer — encompass schools, hospitals and courthouses as well as bars, parks and a variety of other densely-populated public spaces, including Times Square. Anyone caught packing heat in the zones will be arrested and charged with a felony, Adams and Hochul said during a Wednesday morning news conference at her Manhattan office.
“The Supreme Court has taken dead aim at the safety of New Yorkers,” Adams said. “They’ve placed us in the line of fire, and we must respond accordingly. The radical decision that they made endangers us all.”
On June 23, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old New York law that required people to demonstrate an extraordinary threat to their safety to be eligible for a license to carry a concealed gun outside their homes. With that law gone, anyone without a criminal record can generally now apply for permits to carry in public — and Hochul acknowledged “there’s been an increase” in pistol applications across the state since the ruling.
The new zones aim to circumvent the Supreme Court decision by making nearly all weapon-wielding illegal in them, regardless of permits. Zones will feature large signs informing people that they are opening themselves up to felony charges if they enter with a gun.
But beyond signs, officials at Wednesday’s news conference were light on details about how police will enforce the gun-free zones.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell declined to say if police presences will be beefed up inside of zones. She also declined to say if the city is considering spot checks at entrances to them.
Rather, Hochul said police will by and large continue business as usual.
“We’re not doing anything differently,” the governor said. “Right now, law enforcement enforces all the gun (laws) on the books. We’re going to continue doing the enforcement.”
In addition to public spaces, private businesses can designate their spaces as gun-free zones by posting the requisite signs at entrances.
An early focus of the new effort is Times Square, the entirety of which will be designated a gun-free zone.
Officials at Wednesday’s news conference presented a map showing that “gun-free zone” signs will be posted at 34 entry points encircling the Crossroads of the World. NYPD officers could be seen later in the day hanging signs up on lamp posts and other street fixtures near the iconic square in anticipation of the restrictions going into effect Thursday.
Adams, a former NYPD captain, said he found it “surreal” that New York has found itself in a place where it must designate Times Square “gun-free.”
“You have to actually say that in our city, you have to actually say, ‘gun-free zone,’” he said.
There are exceptions for active and retired law enforcement personnel as well as those who work or live in a zone, who can still keep a gun on them if they have a permit to carry, though the weapon must be stored in a lockbox at all times while in a zone, according to Hochul’s office.
The zones are just one piece of New York’s response to the Supreme Court’s gun ruling.
In July, as part of a package of new gun laws, the state Legislature also strengthened background check requirements for those seeking concealed carry permits, and made firearm safety and live-fire training mandatory for applicants.
Under the package, gun permit applicants will also have to submit for in-person interviews and turn over three years of social media history for licensing authorities to screen to ensure they are “law-abiding.” Additionally, effective Sept. 4, an individual must be at least 21 to purchase semi-automatic weapons, like AR-15s, in New York.
As the new laws take effect, Hochul said a major focus will be public education for gun owners.
“I want to make sure that there’s a public education campaign so that people who do legally possess now, under the Supreme Court ruling, will understand that there are rules of the road that you must follow,” she said. “Law enforcement will make sure that you are following these.”
