ALBANY — State University of New York campuses and private colleges will receive an allocation of COVID-19 vaccines as the state prioritizes vaccinating young people ages 18 to 24 in an effort to end the coronavirus pandemic.
The state will allocate 21,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus and non-commuter SUNY students and 14,000 doses for private colleges.
The state is prioritizing vaccinating younger New Yorkers after a spike in new coronavirus infections in residents ages 18 to 24 from 9% to 14%.
“Even if they believe in what I call the superhero theory, that they can’t get hurt by COVID, they can transmit COVID to someone who can get hurt,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a telephone call with reporters Monday afternoon. “We’re trying to get students vaccinated in the schools before the schools are out.”
The age group was not eligible to get vaccinated until April 6, or one week ago, which Cuomo said is the reason for the spiked infections.
Medical personnel at the public institutions and private colleges that decide to participate, will administer the vaccines on campus.
SUNY and CUNY colleges will model the program. Students can make appointments through their universities.
“We’ve vaccinated many of the older population now,” State Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said on Monday’s call. “A lot of this goes to behavior, and we need to get vaccinated. They should be out there getting the vaccines.”
All New Yorkers ages 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.
SUNY announced a larger initiative on Friday to vaccinate all students, especially with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the end of the semester next month.
The SUNY system has between 65,000 and 70,000 residential students on 62 campuses across the state, and administrators are working with the state to prioritize procuring Johnson & Johnson’s injection.
“SUNY remains committed to get vaccines to all our residential students — something they tell us time and time again that they want — and the one-and-done shot is an ideal option before they leave for the summer break,” SUNY spokeswoman Holly Liapis said. “SUNY is working to get additional doses in installments over the next several weeks. We are also working to get vaccines for more of our commuter students. The more we can help students, faculty and staff get a vaccine, the closer we get to more fully reopening in the fall.”
SUNY has at least 25,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, but representatives said Monday it is unclear how an expected 88% decrease in J&J vaccines to U.S. states this week will impact SUNY’s supply of the one-dose inoculations.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention announced the delay Friday after the company’s manufacturing partner in Baltimore awaits authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resume production. Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month at its Baltimore facility because the batch did not meet quality standards.
SUNY students through the new on-campus program or can reserve a vaccine appointment at a state- or local-run distribution sites.
Thirty-six SUNY colleges and community college campuses have served as state-run mass vaccination sites for months, including SUNY Albany, Potsdam, Plattsburgh, Binghamton, Buffalo, Cortland, Fredonia, Morrisville, Orange, Oneonta, Stony Brook-Southampton, Old Westbury, Oswego, Polytechnic Institute, Downstate Health Sciences University and Upstate Medical University.
“Now that it is our students’ turn to get a vaccine, we are pleased to offer them this one shot and done option before they go home to their friends and families this summer,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said Friday after the announcement to focus on one-shot vaccines for students. “Vaccinating our students, faculty, and staff will allow us to more fully reopen in the fall and that is something we at SUNY are looking forward to.”
SUNY community college campuses at Broome, Clinton, Columbia-Greene, Corning, Erie, Fulton-Montgomery, Genesee, Herkimer, Hudson Valley, Jamestown, Jefferson, Mohawk Valley, Nassau, North Country, Orange, Rockland, Schenectady, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester also serve as state and county vaccination sites.
“...our hope is to get as many students vaccinated as we can before they take off for the summer to places unknown,” Cuomo added. “All New Yorkers are eligible — there’s no excuses.”
The state’s COVID-19 rate has fluctuated over the past several days, increasing to 3.75% Monday with a seven-day average of 3.20%, according to the governor’s office.
The north country’s COVID-19 rate dipped to 1.82% Monday, down from 1.92% Friday. The Capital Region is about flat at 2.29% down from 2.37% before the weekend. The Finger Lakes also has a flat new virus positivity rate of 3.04% up from 2.95% Friday.
An additional 35 coronavirus patients entered state hospitals for a total of 4,118 people Monday.
Fifty-eight New Yorkers died from COVID-19 complications Sunday, which has remained flat over several weeks.
