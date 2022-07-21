Medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk studying slides in his laboratory, following the invention of his pioneering polio vaccine, circa 1957. Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York health officials confirmed Thursday that a case of polio was recently recorded in Rockland County, the first time the highly infectious virus has been reported in the U.S. since 2013.

The nearly eradicated disease, which can affect the nervous system and cause muscle weakness, is incredibly contagious and can be dangerous or even fatal for those not vaccinated.

