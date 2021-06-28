ALBANY— Rep. Lee Zeldin is the presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee after the congressman sailed to victory in a straw poll conducted Monday by party officials.
The Suffolk County congressman garnered 85% of the vote, while 5% went to former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and 10% of attendees abstained.
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, failed to receive any support among the GOP county committees.
“Since announcing our candidacy for governor, together we’ve built a groundswell of support inside and outside of politics from every corner of our state,” Zeldin said. “For so many New Yorkers, this is a last chance to save our state, to return New York from the brink and restore it to glory.
“Today’s vote underscores that the Republican Party is united in this mission, and in November 2022, we will win because we have to win,” he added.
Astorino, who lost to Gov. Cuomo in the 2014 general election, dismissed the results of the poll and maintained he is best suited to take on the scandal-scarred Democrat.
“The 3 million Republicans throughout New York will be deciding who the strongest candidate is in next June’s primary, not a few dozen party insiders, many of whom have told me they were pressured into making an endorsement they weren’t ready to make,” he said. “This early straw poll is meaningless, and eventually I’ll be the straw that breaks Cuomo’s back next November.”
Republican leaders are attempting to coalesce behind Zeldin, a former state senator and vocal Trump supporter, early in a bid to drum up support a full year ahead of the party’s primary.
Also mounting bids for the GOP nomination are Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and businessman Derrick Gibson.
All of the declared GOP candidates have set their sights on Cuomo, who is currently facing an impeachment inquiry, sexual harassment allegations from current and former staffers as well as federal and state probes into his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 nursing home deaths and his $5 million book deal.
The 63-year-old governor has said he plans on seeking a fourth term next year, and he continues to hold fundraising events.
Scores of Cuomo’s fellow Democrats have said he should resign in the wake of the harassment claims. He has denied any wrongdoing and defiantly resisted calls to step down while state Attorney General Letitia James oversees an independent investigation into his behavior.
It remains unclear if any Dems will attempt to mount a primary challenge against the embattled incumbent.
