The New York State Capitol building is pictured on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. A Manhattan appellate court ruled Friday, June 10, 2022, that Democrat-drawn state Assembly maps are unconstitutional and should be redrawn ‚Äî just not this year. (Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images/TNS)

ALBANY — The New York State Association of Counties wrapped up their annual conference in the capital on Wednesday, adopting a platform that takes a highly critical stance of some of the proposals included in Governor Kathleen C. Hochul’s latest budget proposal.

County government officials are extremely concerned by the idea that the state government may move to intercept $625 million in enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage money, which is given to governments that manage Medicaid. In New York, the county governments all oversee their own Medicaid programs, and have historically been entitled to the eFMAP money, which is passed through the state government to the counties.

