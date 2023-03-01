ALBANY — The New York State Association of Counties wrapped up their annual conference in the capital on Wednesday, adopting a platform that takes a highly critical stance of some of the proposals included in Governor Kathleen C. Hochul’s latest budget proposal.
County government officials are extremely concerned by the idea that the state government may move to intercept $625 million in enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage money, which is given to governments that manage Medicaid. In New York, the county governments all oversee their own Medicaid programs, and have historically been entitled to the eFMAP money, which is passed through the state government to the counties.
“Medicaid has been emphasized through the entire conference,” said Jefferson County Chairman of the Board William W. Johnson, who attended the conference with seven Jefferson County legislators. “As they’ve said, we have to keep our foot on the pedal on this issue.”
Jefferson County could lose up to $2.5 million in federal aid in the first full year of the interception, adding to its already $18 million annual Medicaid budget. Lewis County could see a $700,000 cut compared to their $5 million annual Medicaid budget, and St. Lawrence County could see a $3.08 million cut compared to their $20.4 million annual Medicaid budget.
Because New York state operates on a different fiscal calendar than the counties, there is potential that the counties would see an impact on their eFMAP allocations in this budget year, giving no opportunities to adjust their budget plans to account for the extra costs.
NYSAC reports that, over four years, the states 64 counties and New York City would see additional Medicaid costs of at least $2.5 billion.
St. Lawrence County’s Chairman of the Board David W. Forsythe was also at the NYSAC conference in Albany on Wednesday, and said the Medicaid issue has been a major issue for his fellow legislators as well.
“In both our county and within NYSAC, we have offered a resolution in opposition to this money grab by the state,” he said. “Instead of rewarding counties who are consistently frugal with their fund balances, the state apparently feels we are too plush and this will be the low hanging fruit for them to balance their budgets.”
Mr. Forsythe also criticized New York for collecting a portion of the proceeds from property tax auctions, which he said has impeded St. Lawrence County’s ability to address blighted properties within its borders.
On Wednesday, NYSAC members voted to adopt a resolution that calls for New York state to allow counties to keep their eFMAP allocation.
In attendance was state Senator Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who represents the 49th state Senate District covering Jefferson, Lewis, Fulton, Hamilton and parts of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer counties.
Mr. Walczyk said he and many other state legislators are opposed to the state taking eFMAP money from the counties, and said there are discussions going on in the state Capitol on budget adjustments to remove the interception.
“It’s probably illegal to do it anyway,” he said.
In the governors proposal, the $625 million eFMAP funding would be redirected to other costs, including some of the states own Medicaid costs. Sen. Walczyk said the money, allocated through an act of Congress, is intended specifically for the governments that manage the bulk of the Medicaid program, the counties in New York.
The county legislators visited with their state representatives over the course of the NYSAC conference, pushing the issue repeatedly.
“I think this visit from the county legislators has been incredibly timely, they’re bringing their concern at the perfect time in the budget process,” he said.
