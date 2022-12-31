N.Y. moves to all-electric homes: Will it work?

Syracuse resident Walter Putter stands near the cold climate air-source heat pump he had installed about 18 months ago to replace a natural gas furnace. The unit keeps his century-old home warm even in bitter cold weather, he said. Tim Knauss/Syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week.

The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common in warmer climates like the American South but far less familiar in upstate New York.

N.Y. moves to all-electric homes: Will it work?

A trainer shows trainees a newly installed heat pump system at Octopus Energy’s training and R&D center in Slough, U.K., in September 2021. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.