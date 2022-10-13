N.Y. seeks to restrict Trump asset moves during fraud lawsuit

State Attorney General Letitia A. James. New York Daily News

Former President Donald J. Trump’s company should be barred from moving any significant assets without court approval while New York pursues a lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent asset valuations, the state’s top law enforcement officer said.

A preliminary injunction should be issued to halt an “ongoing fraudulent scheme” at the Trump Organization and ensure the company has sufficient funds “to satisfy any disgorgement award” in the case, state Attorney General Letitia A. James said Thursday in a statement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.