State Civil Service exam fees waived through 2025

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

New Yorkers no longer have to pay a fee to take any state civil service exam, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

This decision to eliminate fees for all state exams beginning this month and running through December 2025 is part of the broader efforts outlined in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget to bring about modernization in New York’s public workforce.

