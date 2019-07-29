ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation on July 29 decriminalizing marijuana in the state.
The legislation will treat possession of less than one ounce as a violation subject to a $50 fine and possession of between one to two ounces, currently a misdemeanor, will become a violation punishable by up to a $200 fine. Possession of more than two ounces will still be considered a crime.
Also under the bill, smoking marijuana in public, currently a misdemeanor, will be a violation.
According to a news release, the legislation will make marijuana enforcement “fairer and more equitable” by not only reducing the penalties, but removing criminal penalties for possession of marijuana under two ounces.
The law will take effect 30 days after becoming law.
