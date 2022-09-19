New York pledges aid for Caribbean islands

A man stands near a flooded road during the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on Sunday. Melvin Pereira/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Monday that New York would send more than 100 state troopers to Puerto Rico and drones to the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Fiona’s driving winds and rains pummel the Caribbean.

Hochul said the support commitments came after Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi asked for Spanish-speaking cops to help citizens navigate the destruction. The storm left most of the island without power.

