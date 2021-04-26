WASHINGTON — New York will lose one seat in the state’s congressional delegation, bringing the total to 26, continuing the state’s population and federal decline since the 1940s.
The state will lose one of its 27 representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives, and is one of seven states to lose representation in Congress with the 2020 census data.
The U.S. census, conducted and finalized by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years, determines how many representatives each state has in the nation’s 435-seat House of Representatives.
If New York had counted 89 more residents, it would not have lost a seat. The last of the 435 seats went to Minnesota.
“We haven’t seen the data where the loss has occurred,” said Jeff M. Wice, adjunct professor and senior fellow at New York Law School, said of where state population has declined. “It’s too early to know anything yet.”
Block-by-block census data will be released in August, with user-friendly, analyzed data released to help with states’ redistricting of elective district lines by Sept. 30.
The state had 19,378,102 people, according to the 2010 census. New York was estimated to have lost thousands of residents.
The U.S. Census Bureau continued to release data late Monday afternoon and exact state counts were not available as of press time.
The state has lost at least two congressional seat every census, or each decade, since the 1940s.
The state lost six congressional district seats in the 1830s, but swelled to a peak of 45 representatives by the end of the century.
The state lost five districts in 1980, and two districts each in 2000 and 2010.
“So this is New York’s slowest lost in state history,” Wice said. “The losses show a slowing of the population decline. It shows the New York census count might have been lower than anticipated because of challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, attributed the loss to Democratic control and policies.
“Losing a Congressional seat diminishes our level of representation in the halls of Congress and is the result of ongoing population loss driven by misguided policies and priorities,” Barclay said in a statement Monday. “As 1.5 million New Yorkers fled to greener pastures in the past decade, Democrats have continued to maintain a head-in-the-sand mentality to the issues driving people away. It costs too much to live here. Our taxes are among the nation’s highest. Red tape and costly regulations are stifling small businesses and preventing job growth.
“Albany’s One-Party-Rule is content to watch the exodus from New York take place as they tax and spend at record levels. With this unsustainable approach, today’s unfortunate news from the census will continue to be a recurring theme.”
State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy also said the state’s loss of a congressional seat proves the state needs the GOP to lead.
“Today’s news that New York will lose another congressional seat is a sad but unsurprising commentary on Andrew Cuomo’s failed leadership,” Langworthy said in a statement. “We have no future as a state when our federal representation continues to shrink, our jobs continue to be destroyed and our residents continue to flee to other states. “We are a state that is failing and in desperate need of a life-saving treatment — a Republican governor who will change course and reverse New York’s decline.”
