New Yorkers are exceedingly concerned about crime, and worried they may become a victim of it, according to the latest Siena College poll.

According to the poll, with results released Wednesday, 61% of New Yorkers are either very or somewhat concerned about crime, and 51% have been concerned about their or their family’s safety in a public place. More than 35% said they have felt threatened by a stranger’s behavior in the last year as well.

