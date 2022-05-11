U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe in Albany dispelled any questions about this year’s congressional primary by setting the date for Aug. 23, rejecting a lawsuit contending the date would not allow enough time mandated by federal law for mailing of military and absentee ballots.
A state court judge in Steuben County had ruled Friday that New York voters will go to the polls Aug. 23 for congressional and State Senate primaries.
Those contests were originally scheduled for June 28, the same day that primaries for governor, State Assembly and other state offices have long been scheduled.
In his order setting the Aug. 23 date, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick F. McAllister wrote: “This order will only pertain to the congressional and State Senate primary elections. It will be up to the legislature to determine whether or not to continue the currently scheduled June primary to coincide with the congressional and State Senate primary.”
The Aug. 23 date allows the required 45 days to pass between the mailing of military and overseas ballots — set by McAllister for July 8 — and the in-person primary.
Also on Friday, McAllister moved up the date by which a court-appointed expert must finalize new district lines. Previously set for May 24, the new deadline for determining those new district lines is now May 20. The judge said he made that move in consultation with the State Board of Elections, which had asked that the process be speeded up, and Jonathan Cervas, the special master hired to draw up the new district maps.
